BJP's Akash Vijayvargiya Gets Notice From Party Over Assault On Official

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said "such people" should be expelled from the party without exception, "no matter whose son".

All India | Posted by | Updated: July 04, 2019 17:21 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
BJP's Akash Vijayvargiya Gets Notice From Party Over Assault On Official

Akash Vijayvargiya is the son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.


New Delhi: 

BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya, who thrashed a civic body official last week in Indore, has been issued a showcause notice today by his party's disciplinary committee. This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strict criticism on the Indore legislator.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said "such people" should be expelled from the party without exception, "no matter whose son". Lawmakers of the ruling BJP then held a session with PM Modi that sources said included on Akash Vijayvargiya's widely criticized action. Akash Vijayvargiya is the son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.

Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Akash VijayvargiyaBJP

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Budget 2019Live TVTax CalculatorWatch BrandsHair WaxBest ShampooHair OilsSamsung M40OnePlus 7OnePlus 7 ProRedmi 7APUBG LiteEconomic SurveyBudget

................................ Advertisement ................................