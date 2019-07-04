BJP's Akash Vijayvargiya Gets Notice From Party Over Assault On Official

Akash Vijayvargiya is the son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya, who thrashed a civic body official last week in Indore, has been issued a showcause notice today by his party's disciplinary committee. This comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strict criticism on the Indore legislator.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said "such people" should be expelled from the party without exception, "no matter whose son". Lawmakers of the ruling BJP then held a session with PM Modi that sources said included on Akash Vijayvargiya's widely criticized action. Akash Vijayvargiya is the son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya.

