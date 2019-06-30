BJP's Akash Vijayvargiya, Who Thrashed Official, Garlanded Outside Jail

Akash Vijayvargiya was released from the jail in Indore. He was given bail on Saturday.

Akash Vijayvargiya, a BJP legislator in Madhya Pradesh and son of senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, was released from jail this morning. The politician, who was arrested for thrashing a civic body official with a cricket bat last week, was garlanded by supporters as he walked out of the jail in Indore.

He was given bail by a special court in Bhopal on Saturday. "We serve the people with tann, mann and dhan (physical health, mind and wealth). We devote moment for this effort and will continue to do so in the future," Mr Vijayvargiya said after he stepped out of the jail.

Mr Vijayvargiya, a first-time BJP legislator who represents the assembly seat of Indore-3, was seen on video assaulting a civic body official in Indore.

Akash Vijayvargiya is the BJP legislator from the constituency of Indore-3 in Madhya Pradesh.

The young politician and his supporters chased a civic body official with a cricket bat in the presence of policemen and television crews. A video of the dramatic scenes was shared widely on social media, drawing criticism from rival parties.

The official, who was beaten up, was part of a team that was on an anti-encroachment drive in Indore when they were approached by Akash Vijayvargiya and his supporters. "You should leave within five minutes or else whatever happens after that will be your responsibility," Mr Vijayvargiya told the officers.

Akash Vijayvargiya was arrested for thrashing an Indore civic body official with a cricket bat.

"In the BJP, we've been taught, pehle aavedan, phir nivedan aur phir danadan (first request and then attack)," Akash Vijayvargiya had told reporters after the assault.

BJP chief Amit Shah, who is also the Union Home Minister had sought a report on the case from the party's Madhya Pradesh unit. Chief Minister Kamal Nath took an apparent dig at the politician, saying, "Cricket bat should be used to symbolise nation's victory, not defeat of democracy."

However, many came out in support of Akash Vijayvargiya. His supporters camped outside the police station when he was sent to jail. Posters came up in Indore that said "Salute Akash ji", which were later taken down. 21 municipal officers were suspended for supporting Akash Vijayvargiya.

