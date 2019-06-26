On Video: BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya's Son Beats Officer With Cricket Bat

BJP legislator Akash Vijayvargiya thrashed a civic body official in Infore with a cricket bat.

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya's son, who is a legislator in Madhya Pradesh, was seen attacking a civic body official in Indore with a cricket bat on Wednesday.

Akash Vijayvargiya, a first-time BJP legislator who represents the assembly seat of Indore-3, was seen thrashing the civic body official. The dramatic scenes, of the young politician and his supporters chasing the official with a bat, took place in full public view, in the presence of policemen and television crews.

A team of municipal corporation officers led by Dhirendra Byas and Asit Khare were on an anti-encroachment drive in the Ganji Compound area of Indore when they were approached by Akash Vijayvargiya and his supporters. "You should leave within five minutes or else whatever happens after that will be your responsibility," Mr Vijayvargiya told the officers.

In minutes, the argument turned into a full-blown attack. Akash Vijayvargiya held on to the cricket bat as policemen tried to stop him from attacking the two officers.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP MLA and son of senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, thrashes a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat, in Indore. The officers were in the area for an anti-encroachment drive. pic.twitter.com/AG4MfP6xu0 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2019

"I told them (the officials) to leave in 10 minutes and said we couldn't tolerate it any longer. I am an elected representative. It is my responsibility to sort out the issues between the residents and the authorities. I was making every effort. But the civic body officials were indulging in dadagiri and weren't listening to the people," Akash Vijayvargiya told reporters later.

"I was very angry. I don't remember what all I did. Let's see what happens," he added.

Police officer Ruchi Vardhan said they are registering a First Information Report against the BJP legislator and his supporters.

