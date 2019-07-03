After PM's Warning, BJP Leaders Say Akash Vijayvargiya Was Not 'Welcomed'

Party workers welcomed Akash Vijayvargiya with garlands on his release from jail

Local BJP leaders in Indore have hastened to explain their reception of Akash Vijayvargiya, son of senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, on his release from jail yesterday, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised those who "misbehave or take the party for a ride or show arrogance in public".

Akash Vijayvargiya had assaulted a city official with a cricket bat last Wednesday. On Sunday, he walked out of prison to a grand welcome; the day before, some supporters fired shots in the air to celebrate his bail. Party workers who had gathered outside the prison welcomed him with garlands.

"Akash was not welcomed (after he got bail). No one went to welcome him. I had gone to the district jail Sunday morning to bring Akash, and took him home," Ramesh Mendola, a BJP lawmaker, said today, a day after the Prime Minister's stern statement.

"We did not host the welcome function. We don't even have permission for such a reception," he added.

PM Modi also said supporters who welcomed Akash deserved to be sacked.

"The PM was very upset. He said nobody has any right to misbehave or take the party for a ride or show arrogance in public. He used a very strong statement and said that any such act is unacceptable," BJP leader Rajiv Pratap Rudy told NDTV.

In a widely-shared video clip, Akash, 34, was seen chasing the official and beating him with the bat as policemen watched. The official was part of a team that was removing encroachments from a colony. Akash later claimed he had reacted to the official abusing some women.

The video was condemned by rival parties and Madhya Pradesh Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja alleged the BJP did not have the courage to act against Akash and his father.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, the BJP's Bengal campaign in-charge in the national election, downplayed his son's offence, calling him a "kachha khiladi" or "novice" and insisting that too much was being made of an issue that was not big.

Akash was unapologetic and hinted that such events could happen again if he was provoked. "I am not guilty or embarrassed about what I did as it was in public interest... I pray to god that I do not have to pick up the bat again (I pray to god ki vo dobara ballebazi karne ka avsar na de)," he said right after stepping out of prison.

With inputs from PTI

