Upset Over Her Relationship, Mumbai Woman Strangles Daughter, 23: Cops

The police at Pydhonie station have registered a punishment for murder case (Representational)

A 40-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her 23-year-old daughter as she was upset with her over her affair, police said on Monday.

The woman, P Waghela, strangled her daughter, Nirmala Ashok Waghela, with a dupatta (stole) on Sunday at 9 pm at their residence in Pydhonie in south Mumbai, the police added.

According to the police, the accused did not approve of her daughter's affair with a man. So she killed Nirmala when she was about to elope with her boyfriend.

"On Sunday, Nirmala was packing her bags to elope with her boyfriend. She had an argument with her mother during which the latter strangled her. She then approached the police and confessed to the crime," an officer said.

The police at Pydhonie station have registered a case under section 302 - punishment for murder of the Indian penal code. "We arrested the accused on Sunday itself," he added.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.