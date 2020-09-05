Sushant Rajput Death Case: Mumbai Police Cooperating With CBI, Says Maharashtra Home Minister

Sushant Rajput Case: Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh said Mumbai Police is cooperating with CBI

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh today said the Mumbai police is extending full cooperation to the CBI in its probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team has been camping in Mumbai since August 20 to probe the case, which was earlier being handled by the Mumbai police.

"The Mumbai police is giving full cooperation and support to the CBI in its inquiry and the investigation underway in Mumbai," Mr Deshmukh said in response to a query.

Patna-born Sushant Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14, following which the Mumbai police began investigating the matter.

However, on August 19, the Supreme Court upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Sushant Rajput's father in Patna against actor Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly "abetting his suicide", to the CBI.



