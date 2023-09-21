Mumbai Teen Kidnapped, Raped In Moving Taxi, 2 Arrested: Cops

The two have been sent to police custody till September 25

Mumbai Police have arrested two people and registered a case against them for kidnapping and raping a 14-year-old girl in a moving taxi. According to the police, the victim girl had a fight with her family members and decided to go to Malvani in Malad to meet her relative. Seeing her alone, a taxi driver asked to drop her off to Malwani, after which the victim girl started going with him towards Malwani. The accused taxi driver took a taxi to Dadar where he made accused Salman Shaikh sit with him and started moving ahead.

After getting information about the girl's disappearance, the family members of the victim girl contacted the Malabar Hill Police Station and informed them about the kidnapping. A case was registered as she was underage. Police started a technical investigation and found that the girl had gone to a relative's place in the Malad area.

A team was sent there to bring back the girl and an investigation began as soon as the police got the news of her missing. However, the situation became serious when the girl revealed what had happened to her while on her way to Malad, police said.

A police officer further said that there were two men inside the taxi, one of whom was the driver and the other was the person who raped the girl in the back seat.

Different teams were formed to investigate the taxi through various methods including CCTV footage.

According to the police, the incident allegedly took place between Dadar and Malad. Police confirmed that the two accused have been identified as Shriprakash Pandey, a taxi driver, and Salman Shaikh, both aged between 25 and 27 years.

Police said that the accused Salman Shaikh works in a hotel in Dadar.

Based on the statement of the victim, the police registered case under section 376 of IPC and related POCSO sections.

The police produced them in the court where the court sent them to police custody till September 25.

