Mumbai Teen Arrested For Sexually Harassing 6-Year-Old: Cops

A teenage boy was held for sexually assaulting a 6-year-od girl in Vakola in the western part of Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the girl was on her way to the toilet, the Vakola police station official said.

"The 18-year-old accused allegedly inserted his finger into her private parts. After she narrated her ordeal to her parents, a police case was filed for rape and other offences under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he said.

He was arrested and remanded in police custody for four days, the official added.

