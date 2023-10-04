Mumbai School Teacher Arrested For Stalking, Molesting 13-Year-Old Student

Police arrested a teacher of a school in Mumbai on charges of molesting a student (Representational)

Police have arrested a music teacher of a school in suburban Mumbai on charges of molesting a 13-year-old student, an official said today.

The 26-year-old accused had also allegedly tried to chat with the Class 7 student on social media, but she resisted his move, the official said.

The girl has accused the teacher of molesting as well as stalking her. The matter came to light after she informed about it to her parents, who then approached the police with a complaint, he said.

Based on the complaint, the accused was arrested late on Tuesday night and charged under relevant Indian Penal Code sections including 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354-D (stalking) as well as provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

An investigation is being carried out, he added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)