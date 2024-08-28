Mumbai Man Seeks Theft Case Against Domestic Help, Cops Book Him For Rape

A senior police officer confirmed that a case has been registered against the jeweller.

A 55-year-old jeweller who approached Mumbai Police for registering a theft case against his 27-year-old woman domestic help was booked on the charge of sexual assault after the victim disclosed her ordeal during questioning, an official said on Tuesday.

The investigation into the theft allegations took a dramatic turn when the woman disclosed that she was raped by the jeweller on multiple occasions.

The jeweller, accompanied by his wife, approached the police on Saturday claiming his domestic help had stolen Rs 15,000, leading to the registration of a case under section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the woman who was taken into custody.

The woman initially admitted to stealing the money. She, however, broke down during questioning and disclosed the details of repeated rape by the jeweller. She claimed that the assaults occurred in the jeweller's bedroom, often in the absence of his wife, the police official said.

The woman, who is married, stated that she had been working at the jeweller's residence since February 2024. She stated the jeweller would frequently molest her, taking advantage of situations when she was alone, the official said.

"The house help initially thought the touches were accidental, but in late June, the accused touched her inappropriately and expressed that he 'liked her'," an investigating officer said.

The woman also narrated how the jeweller threatened her whenever she confronted him, claiming that no one would believe her because she was just a servant. Despite her fear of losing her job and not being able to find another, she mustered the courage to tell him that she would report his behaviour to his wife. The threats, however, continued, the officer added.

The situation escalated on July 7 afternoon when the jeweller's wife left home to walk their dog.

The jeweller allegedly grabbed her in the kitchen and dragged her into the bedroom where he sexually assaulted her. She sustained injuries and her clothes were torn. The accused reportedly threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident, the officer added.

On July 18, the jeweller allegedly raped her again after his wife left the house. He threatened to kill her husband and their child if she disclosed the incident, he said.

To keep the matter under wraps, the jeweller began offering her money, which she refused. On one occasion, he even forced a gold locket into her bag after returning from an out-of-town trip.

The woman has been sent for medical examination. A senior police officer confirmed that a case has been registered against the jeweller under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including rape, assault, and criminal intimidation.

"The process of arresting the accused is underway, and we are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter," the officer said.

