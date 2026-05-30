Mumbai Man Keeps Wife In 'Rooster' Position For 4 Hours, Stabs As She Escapes

A Mumbai-based history-sheeter allegedly subjected his wife to hours of brutal assault and humiliation, holding her captive inside their home. He later tracked her down to her parents' house and attacked her again.

The accused has now been arrested.

According to police, the accused, identified as 25-year-old Arbaaz Syed, first assaulted his wife following a domestic dispute and then confined her inside the house.

He allegedly threatened to kill her with a sword and warned of throwing acid on her face. He also forced her to remain in a rooster position for nearly four hours.

Husband Attacks Her Again At Her Parents' Home

Amid the ordeal, the victim managed to escape and fled to her parents' house to save her life. However, the accused followed her there as well.

At her parents' home, Arbaaz created a scene and in a fit of rage, attacked his wife with a knife.

After the incident, the victim's family informed the police. A police team immediately reached the spot and detained Arbaaz Syed.

19 Criminal Cases Against Him

During the investigation, police found that Arbaaz is a history-sheeter with 19 serious criminal cases registered against him at various police stations.

Based on the complaint filed by the injured wife, the police have registered a case against the accused under several serious sections. The process to send him to jail has been initiated.

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Ruttik Ganakvar)