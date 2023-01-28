Mumbai Cops To Sponsor Education Of 5-Year-Old Sex Assault Survivor

Officials have collected Rs 1.11 lakh so far and have opened a recurring deposit

The police will sponsor the education of a five-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted by a boy in the premises of a school in central Mumbai earlier this month, an official said on Saturday.

According to the police, the child was sexually assaulted by a 15-year-old boy in the premises of a civic school in Madanpura area of central Mumbai. The boy, who abandoned the child near her house, was apprehended within hours of the incident.

The girl was admitted to a hospital and was discharged after she recovered, the official said.

As the child comes from a poor family, officials of Nagpada police station have decided to lend a helping hand by sponsoring her education till Class 10, he said.

Officials have collected Rs 1.11 lakh so far and have opened a recurring deposit account with a bank, the official said.

The amount will help the child to pursue her education till Class 10, he said, adding that the officials were also trying to get the child admitted in a good school.

