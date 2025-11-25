Mumbai Police Finds Missing Child After 6 Months, Anand Mahindra Shares Emotional Note

Industrialist Anand Mahindra lauded the Mumbai Police for their exceptional dedication in locating a four-year-old girl, Aarohi, six months after she went missing from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) area and reuniting her with her family. Aarohi's family, from Solapur, was in Mumbai for the father's medical treatment in May 2025 when she went missing from near the CSMT station where the family was resting.

The Mumbai Police launched a massive search operation, including checking hundreds of CCTV cameras, distributing posters across multiple cities and railway stations (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Bhusawal, Varanasi Cantt), and coordinating across several states. Some officers reportedly carried her photograph in their shirt pockets.The breakthrough came when a local journalist in Varanasi noticed one of the police posters and recalled a little girl in a local orphanage who spoke Marathi. The child had been abandoned near the Varanasi railway station by the kidnapper (who is still at large) and was taken to a shelter where she was briefly renamed "Kashi".

Police confirmed her identity via video call, and she was brought back to Mumbai on Children's Day, November 14 for an emotional reunion with her parents. Anand Mahindra expressed his admiration for the police force's relentless efforts by sharing the heartwarming story written originally by Mohini Maheshwari. He wrote, "Mumbai Police…You just gave us the gift of hope and happiness. For this alone, you rank as one of the finest forces in the world."

See the post here:

Mumbai Police…



You just gave us the gift of hope and happiness.



For this alone, you rank as one of the finest forces in the world



👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 🙏🏽



(Thank you for sharing this story so vividly, Mohini) https://t.co/ZNaFe2gNEa — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 24, 2025



His reaction garnered significant online attention and emotional responses from social media users, praising the police force's dedication and persistence. One user wrote, "Well said, sir. What they delivered was more than just a successful operation; it was a profound act of self-actualization. That moment of reunion is a legacy that far surpasses any award or salary. They are indeed one of the world's finest!"

Another commented, "This high praise highlights the transformative impact of community policing! Exemplary public service and acts of compassion are crucial in building trust and hope, defining truly world-class law enforcement institutions."

A third user added, "Stories like this show why the Mumbai Police are so respected. A single act of kindness can restore hope and bring smiles in the toughest times."