2-Year-Old Boy Killed After Lorry Crashes Into Wall In Bengaluru

The incident took place around 4 pm after the lorry, which was passing by a house, got entangled with an overhead cable.



Bengaluru:

A two-year-old boy was killed on Friday after a cement lorry mixer crashed into a compound wall in Bengaluru. 

The incident took place around 4 pm after the lorry, which was passing by a house, got entangled with an overhead cable. It soon lost control and crashed into a nearby compound wall. 

The child, identified as Pranav, was playing near the wall at the time of the accident. He was fatally injured as blocks of the wall fell onto him, the HAL police said. 

He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The lorry driver, identified as Harish, is currently missing, police said, adding that an official complaint is yet to be registered. 

