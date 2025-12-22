Bengaluru To Get Additional 79 km Of Metro Line By December 2027

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said that 175 km Metro line network will be operational in Bengaluru by December 2027.

Shivakumar, who is also the Minister in-charge of Bengaluru Development, said this after a meeting with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) officials on the progress of the Metro project in the city.

"Our government is working towards easing traffic congestion in the city. Currently, 96 km of Metro network is operational. We have operationalised Yellow line after we assumed office. The 24-km Yellow line has a footfall of 1 lakh passengers. According to the police, traffic has come down by about 30 per cent on the roads along Yellow line," Shivakumar told reporters.

"We will operationalise 41 km Metro network in 2026 and additional 38 km, including Airport line by December 2027. With this, Bengaluru will have a Metro network of 175 km. We have plans to extend the Metro line to Tavarekere, Hosakote, Bidadi, Nelamangala. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) is being prepared for this," he said.

Stating that the tender, which will be called next month for 100 km of Metro network under Phase 3, including double decker corridor (structure carrying an elevated road below and Metro trains above it), the Deputy CM said, "We have expedited the project to ease traffic congestion in the city".

"We have instructed the officials to create commercial activity near the Metro station by acquiring more land. Parking will also be made available at the Metro stations," he said.

The projected cost of Phase 3 of "Namma metro" is Rs 25,311 crore, he further said, adding that, "We are financing Rs 15,600 for the project through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The tender for works to the tune of Rs 9,700 crore will be called in January." Asked if the entire Phase 3 would be converted into a double decker corridor, Shivakumar said, "The entire Phase 3 will be in double decker format. We have decided to make the Magadi Road stretch also a double decker project as vehicular traffic from Hassan comes via Magadi Road."

Asked about the lowest bid amount being much higher than the original estimates, he said, "The government is not paying any money to the bidder. The bidder has to invest in the project and we will give them only 40 per cent of our estimates. I got the cost of the Metro from Mumbai. They are spending Rs 1,200 crore per km."

