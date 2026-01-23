"Bengaluru's Traffic Made Me Healthier": Reddit User Shares Unusual Fitness Transformation

For years, Bengaluru's traffic has been blamed for stress, long workdays, and declining health. But one city resident's experience is challenging that narrative, showing how stepping away from a punishing daily commute can unexpectedly lead to better physical and mental well-being.

The professional, who earlier commuted from Whitefield to Koramangala, spent nearly 90 minutes each way on the road even on good days. The long commute left little time for exercise, encouraged desk-side meals, and added constant stress to daily life.

Things changed last year when the individual decided not to battle traffic anymore but adapt around it. A hybrid work model allowed working from home three days a week. Mornings were restructured to include early gym sessions near home, where empty workout floors meant no waiting time or rush.

Small lifestyle changes followed. Instead of ordering food through delivery apps, the person began walking to nearby restaurants, adding regular physical movement into everyday routines. The focus was not on aggressive fitness goals but on consistency and convenience.

The results were striking. The person reports losing eight kilograms without consciously dieting. Resting heart rate dropped from 82 to 64, a key indicator of improved cardiovascular health. Today, they say they are fitter than they were at the age of 25.

Though the post received mixed reactions, many users said the health improvement was not because of traffic but due to lifestyle changes. Several pointed out that working from home freed up time that was earlier spent commuting, allowing people to exercise regularly.

One user said WFH made it possible to hit the gym instead of sitting in traffic, calling it another strong reason to promote remote work in cities like Bengaluru.

Others shared personal experiences, with one person saying they sold their bike and now walk everywhere, which helped bring their cholesterol levels back to normal. A user joked that driving a manual car has made their legs, ankles, and even left hand stronger compared to driving an automatic.

Another commenter said that although they cannot work from home, walking five kilometres daily and using public transport has made them much healthier, even improving issues like hair fall that they believe were caused by inactivity.

While Bengaluru's traffic situation remains unchanged, this account highlights a growing shift in how professionals are choosing to live with it, by redesigning their daily routines rather than fighting congestion.