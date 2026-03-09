Google Manager Shares How Dressing Up, Even For Work From Home, Boosts Productivity

The work-from-home set-up often means working in comfortable clothes such as a t-shirt and PJs, exactly opposite of what a person would wear in the office. In an era when remote work has blurred the lines between office and home, many professionals have embraced ultra-casual attire. But for Anchal Mirza, a senior manager at Google, maintaining a formal appearance has become a crucial aspect of her professional routine.

While speaking to Business Insider, the 36-year-old revealed that after moving with her family to a suburb outside Philadelphia, she commutes to Google's New York City office twice a week. While the stereotype in Big Tech is employees wearing jeans, sneakers, and casual vests, Mirza says dressing well helps her feel more productive, motivated, and confident.

"I find that I work best when I'm a little more dressed up, whether I'm in the office or working from home," the report quoted her as saying. "When I look the part, I feel more productive, motivated, and overall, successful."

During the COVID-19 pandemic, when employees shifted to remote work, Mirza maintained her routine of getting ready for the day, wearing makeup and presentable outfits for video meetings. "When everyone was directed to work from home in 2020, it was important to me that, at least appearance-wise, I maintained the same aesthetic I had in the office. I did my makeup and wore at least a nice top," the report stated.

Over her decade at Google, Mirza has held roles across supply chain, strategy, operations, and product engineering. And the dressing part remains a simple but effective way to stay focused and feel prepared for the workday.

"When I'm dressed up, I definitely feel more productive. I'm also more efficient. I'm almost pavloving myself. Getting dressed and putting on makeup signals to my brain that it's time to work and that I'm going to get everything on my to-do list done," she said.

"As a woman working in tech and in predominantly male spaces, to have that extra boost of confidence is really important."