Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Boy Jumps Off Court Building, Dies

A 25-year-old man charged with sexually assaulting a boy died on Saturday after jumping off a court building in Mumbai's Malad when he was brought for a hearing, police said.

Vikas Pawar was arrested in 2015 by Powai police under section 377 (unnatural sex) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a boy, an official said.

"He was brought on Saturday to Dindoshi court which is conducting trial in the case. When he reached the designated court, he pushed the police guard accompanying him and leapt off the sixth floor of the building. He died instantly," the official said.