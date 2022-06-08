Latvian National Arrested At Mumbai Airport With Nearly 7 Kg Of Cocaine

Plastic pouches containing 6.9 kg of cocaine were concealed in a trolley bag. (Representational)

A 24-year-old Latvian national was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence or DRI for alleged possession of 6.9 kg of cocaine at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, an official said today.

Based on a tip-off, DRI officials on Tuesday caught Arthurs Leo Zinbergs, who was travelling from Sao Paulo (Brazil) to Mumbai via Doha, the official said.

Plastic pouches containing 6.9 kg of cocaine were concealed in a trolley bag found in the accused's possession, he said.

During interrogation, Arthurs Zinbergs claimed that a Brazilian national had given him the consignment and had offered him money to carry it, the official said.

The accused was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and produced in a court, which remanded him to DRI custody till June 21, he said.

A search is underway for the other accused involved in the case, the official added.



