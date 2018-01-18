Kamala Mills Fire: Judicial Custody For 4 Owners Of 2 Pubs The four accused, comprising three co-owners of 1Above pub and a co-owner of Mojo's Bistro, were produced before the Bhoiwada magistrate court in Dadar after their police custody expired on Wednesday.

Share EMAIL PRINT Police have arrested eight persons so far in connection with the fire tragedy (File Photo) Mumbai: A court in Mumbai on Wednesday remanded in judicial custody till January 31 four owners of the two pubs located on the Kamala Mills compound here where



The four accused, comprising three co-owners of 1Above pub and a co-owner of Mojo's Bistro, were produced before the Bhoiwada magistrate court in Dadar after their police custody expired on Wednesday.



"The court remanded co-owners of 1 Above Jigar Sanghvi, Kripesh Sanghvi and Abhijit Mankar, and one of the two owners of Mojo's Bistro, Yug Pathak in judicial custody till January 31," said DCP Deepak Deoraj, PRO, Mumbai Police.



Police have arrested eight persons so far in connection with the fire tragedy.



While the Sanghvi brothers were arrested



The trio had been on the run since the fire took place in the pubs located adjacent in the same building in the early hours of December 29.



Yug Tuli, another co-owner of Mojo's Bistro, was arrested on Tuesday



The owners of both the pubs were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder as well as for other offences of the Indian Penal Code.



Earlier, the police had arrested hotelier Vishal Kariya for allegedly sheltering the owners of 1Above. Two managers of the pub were also arrested.



According to a preliminary probe by the fire brigade, the blaze started at Mojo's Bistro due to the embers flying from a hookah, and spread to 1Above.



A court in Mumbai on Wednesday remanded in judicial custody till January 31 four owners of the two pubs located on the Kamala Mills compound here where 14 people died in a fire last December The four accused, comprising three co-owners of 1Above pub and a co-owner of Mojo's Bistro, were produced before the Bhoiwada magistrate court in Dadar after their police custody expired on Wednesday."The court remanded co-owners of 1 Above Jigar Sanghvi, Kripesh Sanghvi and Abhijit Mankar, and one of the two owners of Mojo's Bistro, Yug Pathak in judicial custody till January 31," said DCP Deepak Deoraj, PRO, Mumbai Police.Police have arrested eight persons so far in connection with the fire tragedy.While the Sanghvi brothers were arrested from suburban Andheri on January 11 , Mr Mankar was arrested the next day from Marine Lines area.The trio had been on the run since the fire took place in the pubs located adjacent in the same building in the early hours of December 29.Yug Tuli, another co-owner of Mojo's Bistro, was arrested on Tuesday after he surrendered at the NM Joshi Marg police station. He was remanded in police custody till January 20.The owners of both the pubs were booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder as well as for other offences of the Indian Penal Code. Earlier, the police had arrested hotelier Vishal Kariya for allegedly sheltering the owners of 1Above. Two managers of the pub were also arrested.According to a preliminary probe by the fire brigade, the blaze started at Mojo's Bistro due to the embers flying from a hookah, and spread to 1Above.