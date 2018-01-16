Kamala Mills Fire: Co-Owner Of Mojo's Bistro Pub Surrenders In Mumbai

"We have arrested Yug Tuli, after he surrendered before police today at NM Joshi Marg police station," S Jaykumar, Additional Commissioner of Police ( Central ) told news agency Press Trust of India. He will be produced before a court today, he added.
Yug Pathak, son of former police commissioner of Pune KK Pathak, and Yug Tuli's partner at Mojo's Bistro, was arrested earlier this month. All three owners of 1 Above, the second pub where most of the deaths were reported, were also taken into custody on January 10. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against them.
The Mumbai Police had initially filed a case against the management of 1 Above, but later added the names of the owners of Mojo's Bistro. 1 Above and Mojo's Bistro are located on the rooftop Kamala Mills. According to the probe by the fire department, the fire started at Mojo's Bistro and spread to 1 Above.
The doctors attending to fire victims had said that all those who lost their lives had died due to suffocation. The late night tragedy that left at least 55 injured prompted the government to order a crackdown on similar structures across the city.