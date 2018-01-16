Kamala Mills Fire: Co-Owner Of Mojo's Bistro Pub Surrenders In Mumbai Yug Tuli, a Nagpur-based businessman, had been on the run since the fire erupted at Kamala Mills' rooftop restaurants on December 29

23 Shares EMAIL PRINT 14 people died and at least 55 were injured in the fire at the rooftop of Kamala Mills complex. Mumbai: The co-owner of Mumbai's Mojo's Bistro, one of the two resto-pubs where a deadly fire swallowed 14 lives, surrendered before the police this morning. Yug Tuli, a Nagpur-based businessman, had been on the run since the fire on December 29 that brought to fore the brazen violations of fire safety norms at Kamala Mills compound and elsewhere in the crowded city.



"We have arrested Yug Tuli, after he surrendered before police today at NM Joshi Marg police station," S Jaykumar, Additional Commissioner of Police ( Central ) told news agency Press Trust of India. He will be produced before a court today, he added.



son of former police commissioner of Pune KK Pathak, and Yug Tuli's partner at Mojo's Bistro, was arrested earlier this month.



The Mumbai Police had initially filed a case against the management of 1 Above, but later added the names of the owners of Mojo's Bistro. 1 Above and Mojo's Bistro are located on the rooftop Kamala Mills. According to the



The report added that flying embers from the charcoal used for hookahs reached the curtains at the upscale pub. The restaurant didn't have clearance to serve sheesha. Both restaurants had illegal structures and flouted fire safety norms, the fire department said.



The doctors attending to fire victims had said that all those who lost their lives had died due to suffocation. The late night tragedy that left at least 55 injured prompted the government to order a crackdown on similar structures across the city.



