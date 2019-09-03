'It's Time To Say...': Ex-Cricketer On Cutting Of 2,700 Trees In Mumbai

Wasim Jaffer tweeted on cutting of trees in Aarey Colony in Mumbai.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has expressed his displeasure over the city civic body's nod to cut over 2,700 trees for a Metro car shed in the leafy Aarey Colony area in Mumbai.

The Tree Authority of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last week cleared the proposal to cut trees for the Metro car shed in the Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon, which is known as a major green lung of the metropolis.

Mr Jaffer, who played 31 Tests and 2 ODIS, expressed his unhappiness through his Twitter handle.

"When something goes wrong, Mumbaikars say Arey Yaar. Its time to say Aarey Yaar about Aarey forest. #AareyForest #SaveAareyForest #SaveAareySaveMumbai @mybmc," Mr Jaffer said and also posted a picture with a line ''Is Aaray not a forest''.

On Sunday, Bollywood actor Shraddha also joined the protest, terming the decision of the civic body's Tree Authority as "ridiculous".

Former Union environment minister and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday extended his support to citizens opposing the axing of a large number of trees in the sprawling green belt.

The Rajya Sabha member urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Mumbai Metro and civic authorities to find alternate solutions for the Metro car shed and preserve the Aarey Colony.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.