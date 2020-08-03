Mumbai No Longer 'Safe': Amruta Fadnavis On Sushant Singh's Case Probe

Amruta Fadnavis says Mumbai is no more safe to live for innocent, self respecting citizens. (File)

Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, has tweeted that Mumbai had lost its "humanity" and was "no more safe to live" looking at the way the metropolis police was handling the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

The tweet invited a backlash from Shiv Sena and NCP leaders who claimed Amruta Fadnavis was criticising the same police force of which she is a protectee.

"The manner in which Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case is being handled-I feel Mumbai has lost humanity and is no more safe to live for innocent, self respecting citizens," Ms Fadnavis tweeted.

The manner in which #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase is being handled - I feel #Mumbai has lost humanity & is no more safe to live - for innocent, self respecting citizens #JusticeforSushantSingRajput#JusticeForDishaSalian — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) August 3, 2020

To this, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said: "I challenge these state BJP leaders and their political aspiration bearing family accusing Mumbai Police and defaming them, to give up their police security go for private agencies who can make them feel safe in the city. As wife of former CM who was also HM to speak this way is shameful."

NCP spokesperson Aditi Nalawde dug out an earlier photograph of Amruta Fadnavis sitting on the edge of a ship during a launch ceremony and tweeted "she should not forget that when she was sitting dangerously at the corner of a cruise ship, it was a Mumbai police personnel guarding her."