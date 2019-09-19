Watch: Akshay Kumar Takes Mumbai Metro 'Like A Boss' Amid Aarey Protests

Akshay Kumar travelled on the Mumbai Metro from Ghatkopar to Versova.

Mumbai Metro had a star commuter on Wednesday when actor Akshay Kumar decided to take the metro after a shoot. He tweeted a video from inside a coach, saying that he decided to use the metro to travel from Ghatkopar to Versova.

"My ride for today, the @MumMetro...travelled #LikeABoss from Ghatkopar to Versova beating the peak hours traffic," Akshay Kumar tweeted.

Akshay Kumar is the second actor to have come out and praised the Mumbai Metro project after Amitabh Bachchan amid huge protests against the proposed cutting of over 2,700 trees in Mumbai's Aarey Colony to make way for a metro car shed.

In the video, Akshay Kumar says that he was shooting in Ghatkopar area and had to reach Versova, 13 km away. "My map said it will take 2 hours and five minutes," he says.

My ride for today, the @MumMetro...travelled #LikeABoss from Ghatkopar to Versova beating the peak hours traffic pic.twitter.com/tOOcGdOXXl — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 18, 2019

He said it was filmmaker Raj Mehta, the director of his upcoming film "Good Newwz", who suggested that he try a ride on the metro. "I said it will be crowded but he said 'let's go'," the actor says.

"Lekin badhiya hai yaar, fatafat (But this is fantastic, super quick)," he said, adding that it took him just about 20 minutes to reach Versova.

Akshay Kumar said that the metro seemed ideal during Mumbai's heavy rain, when water flooded the roads.

Mumbai Metro authorities thanked him and tweeted: "We are really ecstatic that you could rely on #MumbaiMetro to beat the traffic & travel #LikeABoss. Thank you. #HaveAGreatEvening."

Many Bollywood celebrities like Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Arjun Rampal among others have campaigned against the cutting down of trees in Aarey Colony.

Amitabh Bachchan's tweet supporting the Mumbai metro on Wednesday upset several social media users and people protesting the felling of trees. Activists have been protesting outside his Mumbai home since Wednesday.

Aarey Colony, together with Sanjay Gandhi National Park, is known as the green lung of the metropolis.

