2 Men Roamed As 'Terrorists', They Were Extras In A Hrithik Roshan Film

A bank watchman and ex- Border Security Force soldier, had on May 27 informed the police about spotting two peopledressed as "bombers" roaming in Palghar near Mumbai.

Mumbai | | Updated: May 30, 2019 08:12 IST
The men were reportedly working in a film starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. (Representational)


Mumbai: 

Mumbai Police has registered a case against two men for creating panic and disrupting peace among people while dressed as terrorists.

According to reports, Balram Ginwala and Arbaaz Khan were working in an upcoming movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Anil Mahajan, a bank watchman and ex- Border Security Force soldier, had on May 27 informed the police about spotting two people dressed as "bombers" roaming in Palghar near Mumbai.

With the help of CCTV footage, the police stopped the bus which the two men had boarded and found out that the bus was headed for a movie shoot and the suspects were side-actors.

Besides the actors, the movie's production unit in-charge has also been booked by the police.

The police also felicitated the security guard for his alertness.

