Women Hang Onto Moving Train After 40-Minute Delay Of Kalyan Ladies Special, Railways Reacts

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Mumbai's local trains are essential for daily commuters across the city. A viral video shows women clinging to the outside of an overcrowded train. The delayed Kalyan Ladies Special train forced risky commuting behavior.

The local trains in Mumbai are the city's lifeline, carrying millions of commuters across the bustling metropolis every day. These trains play a vital role in connecting the city's various suburbs and facilitating the daily commute for countless residents. Recently, a shocking video went viral on social media, showing women hanging onto the outside of a packed local train in Mumbai during peak hours.

The video shows women clinging to the footboard, holding on for life as they travel between Kalyan and Mumbai CST. One woman is heard screaming, while another tries to avoid being recorded. Notably, the Kalyan Ladies Special train was delayed by 40 minutes, forcing these commuters to take such risks. The clip was shared by the Mumbai Railway Users account, highlighting the dire situation caused by the delay, resulting in overcrowded platforms and train compartments.

"Today's Ladies Special from Kalyan was delayed by 40 minutes, forcing women to hang on the footboard—an unsafe and risky commute. Railways term this dangerous, yet delays continue," the video was captioned on X.

Watch the video here:

#ViralVideo #CRFixLocalTrainDelays Today's Ladies Special from Kalyan was delayed by 40 mins, forcing women to hang on the footboard—an unsafe and risky commute. Railways term this dangerous, yet delays continue. @AshwiniVaishnaw pls review delay data. @MumRail @rajtoday pic.twitter.com/vnhxTIyFD6 — Mumbai Railway Users (@mumbairailusers) May 9, 2025

The video sparked widespread concern and discussion about the need for better public transportation infrastructure in the city. The clip also drew swift attention from RailwaySeva, which responded by saying the matter had been escalated to the concerned official. They also tagged Central Railway RPF, requesting them to investigate the issue.

One user said, "People should learn to start early to the office and afford skipping such situations..They struggle every day to earn for their families, but one stupid thing like this can make them a permanent liability for their own family, or their death can cause permanent loss to their family."

Another commented, "pls help solve the Mumbai local issue. We need a massive expansion of the Mumbai local railway network."

A third said, "What is happening nowadays daily local trains are running late, and after asking on social media their is no answer from railway authority?"

A fourth added, "This is happening everyday. Ac local with door shut should be introduced on priority."