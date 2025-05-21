Advertisement
Man Dies, Woman Loses Both Legs As They Jump Before Moving Train In UP

Read Time: 2 mins
Man Dies, Woman Loses Both Legs As They Jump Before Moving Train In UP
The duo jumped in front of a train near the Kandhiya railway crossing.
Bhadohi (UP):

A man was killed while a woman lost both her legs after they jumped before a moving train in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police said on Wednesday.

"Rohit Kumar Yadav (28) and Kajal Gautam (24), both from Sonhar Mahua Patti, jumped in front of a train around 10 pm on Tuesday night near the Kandhiya railway crossing on the Bhadohi-Varanasi border," local SHO Ramesh Kumar said.

Citing eyewitness accounts, the SHO said the two were seen getting off an auto-rickshaw and walking towards the railway track, about 100 metres away.

While Gautam was rushed to the Maharaja Balwant Singh Government Hospital in Bhadohi in a critical condition, Yadav died on the spot, the officer said.

Gautam was later referred to the trauma centre at the BHU in Varanasi, where her condition remains critical. Yadav, a married man with two children, was reportedly in a relationship with Gautam for about a year, and the two wanted to get married against the wishes of their families, the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

