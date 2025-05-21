Man Dies, Woman Loses Both Legs As They Jump Before Moving Train In UP

A man was killed while a woman lost both her legs after they jumped before a moving train in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police said on Wednesday.

"Rohit Kumar Yadav (28) and Kajal Gautam (24), both from Sonhar Mahua Patti, jumped in front of a train around 10 pm on Tuesday night near the Kandhiya railway crossing on the Bhadohi-Varanasi border," local SHO Ramesh Kumar said.

Citing eyewitness accounts, the SHO said the two were seen getting off an auto-rickshaw and walking towards the railway track, about 100 metres away.

While Gautam was rushed to the Maharaja Balwant Singh Government Hospital in Bhadohi in a critical condition, Yadav died on the spot, the officer said.

Gautam was later referred to the trauma centre at the BHU in Varanasi, where her condition remains critical. Yadav, a married man with two children, was reportedly in a relationship with Gautam for about a year, and the two wanted to get married against the wishes of their families, the officer said.

