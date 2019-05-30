Mumbai Police Denies Reports Of Picking Up 2 Men Dressed As 'Terrorists'

The denial came after reports that the police registered a case against two men after a watchman alerted them about two people dressed as "bombers" roaming in Palghar near Mumbai.

Mumbai | | Updated: May 31, 2019 11:03 IST
"Mumbai Police has not picked up any such persons. Kindly verify facts," the police tweeted.


Mumbai: 

Mumbai Police denied reports that it has registered a case against two men who allegedly dressed as terrorists and roamed the streets near Mumbai.

According to reports, the two men were working as extras in an upcoming Bollywood film.

Reports claimed the police stopped a bus in which the two men were travelling and found that it was headed for a film shoot and that the men were extras in the film.

