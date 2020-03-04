81 People Test Positive For Swine Flu In UP's Meerut

Eight people have died in Meerut after falling prey to swine flu.

As many as 81 patients have been tested positive for swine flu in Meerut including 20 Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel, said Meerut Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Rajkumar.

"Till now, 81 patients have tested positive for swine flu in Meerut including 20 PAC jawans. 11 PAC jawans have been discharged from the hospital while other 9 PAC jawans will be discharged after 5 days. Till now, 387 people have been tested for swine flu," the Meerut CMO told ANI.

Eight people have died in Meerut after falling prey to swine flu. The state administration has formed a team to examine the deaths.

On February 29, a team from Uttar Pradesh Directorate of Health Services visited Meerut in the wake of swine flu cases. An official from the team, Dr HK Agarwal had stated, "Swine flu cases were reported here, so we came here to conduct a survey."

"There is no lack of medicines here. We will conduct a survey of other hospitals here as well," he had said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)