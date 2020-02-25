Kerala Lottery Results For Sthree Sakthi Scheme Today. Details Here

Sthree Sakthi lottery result will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Sthree Sakthi lottery result: Kerala government will publish the Rs 70 lakh (first prize) Sthree Sakthi Lottery results today. The Sthree Sakthi lottery result will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The draw for today's lottery will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. Last week, the first prize of Rs 7,000,000 or Rs 70 lakh of Sthree Sakthi lottery was awarded to ticket number SB 176976, which was sold at Kozhikode district. A second prize of Rs 500,000 or Rs 5 lakh was awarded to ticket number SK 840975 sold at Kottayam district.

Yesterday, Kerala government released the WIN WIN lottery results.

The WIN WIN Lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 6,500,000 or Rs 65 lakh.

Day before yesterday, Kerala Lotteries released the Pournami lottery results.

According to the official Kerala Lotteries result statement, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Sthree Sakthi lottery also has a third prize of Rs 5,000.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, this lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Next Sthree Sakthi lottery draw will be held on February 25, 2020, a statement from the Kerala Lotteries said last week.

Sthree Sakthi lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Sthree Sakthi Lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Sthree Sakthi lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Apart from Sthree Sakth, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like WIN WIN, Pournami, Nirmal, Karunya Plus, Karunya and Akshaya.

The turnover of Kerala State Lottery in 2015-16 was ₹5445 crore. According to Kerala Budget document 2020-21, this will be raised to ₹12000 crore in 2019-20.

The target for 2020-21 is ₹15000 crore.

"Comprehensive software update of Lottery Department will be implemented this financial year. A mechanism in which authenticity of Lottery ticket can be verified by the public is about to come," the finance minister said.

Click here for more news on Lottery Results