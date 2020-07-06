Sikkim Lottery Result Today Live: Dear Respect Morning Results Out. Details Here

The Sikkim Lottery results are available on the official portal at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim lottery today live: Sikkim State Lotteries has released the Sikkim Dear Respect Morning results today. First prize of Rs 1 crore has been awarded to ticket number 79B 83326. Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries, Sikkim, has conducted the 39th draw of Dear Respect Morning lottery held today for the tickets were sold for Rs 6. Another Sikkim lottery result to be drawn on Monday, Dear Luck Monday, will be released in the evening today. The Sikkim Lottery results will be announced on the official portal of the establishment at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Love Morning Sunday and Dear Prospect Sunday results yesterday.

Sikkim lottery today result live: How to watch

The live draw of the Sikkim lottery results will be held on the official portal at sikkimlotteries.com. The morning draw will be held at 11.55 am while the evening draw for the day series will be held at 4.00 pm.

Sikkim lottery result: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your Sikkim lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala Lotteries, keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the result pdf given on the home page

Step 3: Check your Sikkim lottery morning results and Sikkim lottery day result from the next page open

Recently, the Sikkim government decided to resume the draws of paper lottery schemes from June 8.

The Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries, Finance Department, Government of Sikkim, conducts daily draws for lotteries like Dear Love Morning, Dear Cherished Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Treasure Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

Prior to suspension of lottery draws, Directorate of Sikkim State Lotteries was conducting sale of Sikkim Lottery paper tickets in the states of West Bengal, Punjab and Maharashtra along with Sikkim.

In the wake of the Kerala government's decision to impose triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram corporation limits following a spike in coronavirus cases, Kerala State Lotteries has decided to postpone various draws scheduled to be held this week. Kerala State Lotteries, which runs daily lotteries like WIN WIN, Sthree Sakthi, Akshaya, Karunya Plus, Nirmal and Karunya, and bumper lotteries, resumed its normal lottery activities last week.

Click here for more Lottery Results News