Kerala Thiruvonam Bumper Lottery Results On September 19; Details Here

Onam bumper lottery results will be released on September 19

Onam bumper lottery result: The draw of Kerala Lotteries' Thiruvonam bumper lottery results will be held on Sunday at Gorkhy Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. According to a statement released by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, the state finance minister KN Balagopal will inaugurate the draw. State transport minister Antony Raju will preside the function. The Onam bumper results will be released for 54 lakh tickets sold across state. The draw will live broadcast on selected Malayalam TV stations on Sunday from 2.00 pm and a cumulative results of the Onam bumper draw will be released online at keralalotteries.com after 4.30 pm.

The directorate has recorded a revenue of Rs 126,56,52,000 from the sales of tickets. Out of this, Rs 30,54,98,504 is the profit from the whole ticket sales. Last year the directorate has sold 44 lakh tickets and received a profit of Rs 23,00,00,000.

The Directorate will release the Pooja bumper lottery tickets on Sunday.

The Kerala State Lotteries' Onam bumper has a total prize money of Rs 54,07,00,000. First prize is Rs 12 crore.

The Onam bumper lottery carries a second prize of Rs 6 crores (which will be given to six tickets - Rs 1 crore each) and third prize of Rs 1.2 crore (which will be given to 12 tickets - Rs 10 lakh each).

The Onam bumper tickets are sold for Rs 300 across the state by registered agencies.

Onam bumper lottery results 2021: Details

Lottery conducted by Kerala State Lotteries Lottery name Thiruvonam Bumper lottery Lottery result date 19th September Lottery draw day Sunday Lottery number BR 81 First prize Rs 12 Crore Second prize Rs 6 Crore (For 6 tickets) Third prize Rs 1.2 Crore (For 12 tickets) Lottery draw starts at 2.00 pm Ticket prize Rs 300 Results to be released online After 4.30 pm Thiruvonam lottery result link Click here

Apart from bumper lottery schemes, Kerala Lotteries runs draws for other state-run weekly lotteries like WIN WIN, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya Plus, Pournami, Karunya, Nirmal Weekly Lottery and Akshaya.

