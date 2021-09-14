Kerala Lotteries' Onam Bumper Draw Soon; Rs 54 Crore Total Prize Money

Thiruvonam bumper lottery draw will be held on September 19

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will conduct the draw for its Thiruvonam or Onam bumper lottery results (for BR81 tickets) on September 19. The draw will be held at Gorkhy Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram at 2.00 pm on Sunday for more than 54 lakh tickets printed by the Directorate.

"The Kerala State Lotteries' Onam bumper has a total prize money of Rs 54,07,00,000. First prize is Rs 12 crore," an official from the Directorate told NDTV.

"We have printed 54 Lakh tickets and sold more than 52 lakh tickets as of today," the official added.

The Onam bumper lottery carries a second prize of Rs 6 crores (which will be given to six tickets - Rs 1 crore each) and third prize of Rs 1.2 crore (which will be given to 12 tickets - Rs 10 lakh each).

The Onam bumper tickets are sold for Rs 300 across the state by registered agencies.

Onam bumper lottery results 2021: Details

Lottery conducted by Kerala State Lotteries Lottery name Thiruvonam Bumper lottery Lottery result date 19th September Lottery draw day Sunday Lottery number BR 81 First prize Rs 12 Crore Second prize Rs 6 Crore (For 6 tickets) Third prize Rs 1.2 Crore (For 12 tickets) Lottery draw starts at 2.00 pm Ticket prize Rs 300 Results to be released online After 4.30 pm Thiruvonam lottery result link Click here

A cumulative list of Onam bumper results will be released online after 4.30 on Sunday after the draw. The results will be available at keralalotteries.com.

Apart from bumper lottery schemes, Kerala Lotteries runs draws for other state-run weekly lotteries like WIN WIN, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya Plus, Pournami, Karunya, Nirmal Weekly Lottery and Akshaya.

