Kerala Lotteries' Result For Nirmal Lottery Today. Details Here

Kerala lottery today result: Kerala lottery result for Nirmal lottery will be out at keralalotteries.com.

Nirmal lottery result: Kerala Lotteries of Kerala Government will conduct the Nirmal lottery today. The Kerala lottery result for the Nirmal lottery, a weekly scheme, will be released on the official portal at keralalotteries.com after the draw. The draw for today's Kerala lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The Nirmal lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 6,000,000 or Rs 60 lakh and last week, the first prize was awarded to ticket number ND 222441, which was sold at Kollam district. A second prize of Rs 500,000 or Rs 5 lakh was drawn to ticket number NG 229719, which was sold at Ernakulam district.

Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus was released yesterday.

Nirmal lottery results: Direct link

Check the Nirmal lottery results from the direct link provided here:

Nirmal lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

Kerala lottery results: Important points to know

What should I do after buying a ticket?

One particular ticket's ownership is decided by the name, address and signature in its backside. So, don't forget to write in your name, address and put your signature, once you buy the ticket.

Can I participate in the draw?

Among many other reasons, Kerala State Lottery is famous for its draw procedure. A clear and transparent procedure, it has always attracted people's participation. Draws are conducted at various parts of the state. Anyone is welcome at the draw venue. Information on the venue can be had from Agents or through media.

Did I win any Prize?

The results will be published in all leading dailies, the very next day after the draw. Results can be had from agents also. The same will be available over the net at www.kerala.gov.in and www.keralalotteries.in.

Daily lotteries of Kerala government

Apart from Nirmal, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like WIN WIN, Karunya, Pournami, Karunya Plus, Akshaya and Sthree Sakthi.

When to collect the prize money?

The prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Kerala State Lotteries

The Department is headed by the Director of State Lotteries and assisted by an Additional Director and a Joint Director. The Directorate has 3 Deputy Directors and four District lottery officers (HQ) in Administrative position. Among others, the Directorate also comprises of a Finance officer, Publicity Officer, Accounts Officer (IA) and two Senior Auditors,. The Finance Officer is appointed on deputation from the Government Secretariat and the Senior Auditors are appointed on deputation from the Accountant General's Office.The Publicity Officer is appointed on deputation from the Public Relations Department, Government Secretariat.

The Sales and Prize sections are functioning under the supervision of the two Deputy Directors. Another Deputy Director controls the printing related matters. The Budget, and Internal Audit Wing in the Directorate are functioning under the supervision of the Finance Officer, Publicity Section is functioning under the supervision of the Publicity Officer. The post of Accounts Officer (Welfare), at the Directorate has been deployed to the Agents and Sellers Welfare Fund on it's reorganization and has been redesignated as the State Welfare Officer who is in charge of Agents Welfare Fund, which looks into matters relating to agent's welfare and allied matters. One Regional Deputy Directorate at Ernakulam, 14 District Lottery Offices and three Taluk Lottery offices also come under the Department.

Click here for more Lottery Results News

