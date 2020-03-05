Karunya Plus Lottery Result Today. Rs 70 Lakh First Prize

Karunya Plus lottery result will be published on the official portal at keralalotteries.com.

Karunya Plus lottery result: Kerala Lotteries will hold the draw for the Karunya Plus Lottery today. The Kerala lottery result for the Karunya Plus lottery, a weekly scheme, will be published on the official portal at keralalotteries.com after the draw. The draw for today's Kerala lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The Karunya Plus lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000 or Rs 70 lakh and the first prize was awarded to ticket number PV 218704, which was sold at Kannur district. A second prize of Rs 500,000 or Rs 5 lakh was drawn to ticket number PT 452077, which was sold at Kasargod district.

This lottery also has a third prize of Rs 1 lakh which will be awarded to 12 tickets sold across the state.

Yesterday, Kerala Lotteries released the Akshaya lottery results.

Day before yesterday, Kerala Lottery released the Sthree Sakthi lottery results.

Karunya Plus lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Karunya Plus Lottery results:

Step one: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step two: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step three: On next page click on the Karunya Plus lottery results link

Step four: Check for your number on the next page open

Karunya Plus lottery results: Direct link

Check the Karunya Plus lottery results from the direct link provided here:

Karunya Plus lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

According to the official Kerala Lotteries result statement, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, this lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Next Karunya Plus lottery draw will be held on March 5, 2020, according to a statement released by the Kerala Lotteries last week.

Apart from Karunya Plus, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like WIN WIN, Karunya, Pournami, Nirmal, Akshaya and Sthree Sakthi.

The turnover of Kerala State Lottery in 2015-16 was Rs 5445 crore. According to Kerala Budget document 2020-21, this will be raised to Rs 12000 crore in 2019-20.

The target for 2020-21 is Rs 15000 crore.

"Comprehensive software update of Lottery Department will be implemented this financial year. A mechanism in which authenticity of Lottery ticket can be verified by the public is about to come," the finance minister said.

Click here for more news on Lottery Results