Akshaya Lottery Result Of Kerala Lotteries Today. Rs 60 Lakh First Prize

Akshaya lottery result: Kerala lottery result will be on the official portal @ keralalotteries.com.

Akshaya lottery result: Kerala Lotteries will conduct the draw for the Akshaya Lottery today. The Kerala lottery result for the Akshaya lottery, a weekly scheme, will be published on the official portal at keralalotteries.com after the draw. The draw for today's Kerala lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The Akshaya lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 6,000,000 or Rs 60 lakh and, last week, the first prize was awarded to ticket number AR 287605, which was sold at Thrissur district. A second prize of Rs 500,000 or Rs 5 lakh was awarded to ticket number AV 816794, which was sold at Kollam district.

This lottery also has a third prize of Rs 1 lakh which will be awarded to 12 tickets sold across the state.

Kerala state lotteries, a Kerala government enterprises working under the finance ministry, is expected to release the Akshaya results online by 4.30 pm in the evening.

Yesterday, Kerala Lotteries released the Sthree Sakthi lottery results.

Day before yesterday, Kerala Lottery released the WIN WIN lottery results.

Akshaya lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Akshaya Lottery results:

Step one: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step two: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step three: On next page click on the Akshaya lottery results link

Step four: Check for your number on the next page open

Akshaya lottery results: Direct link

Check the Akshaya lottery results from the direct link provided here:

Akshaya lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

According to the official Kerala Lotteries result statement, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, this lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Next Akshaya lottery draw will be held on March 4, 2020, according to a statement released by the Kerala Lotteries last week.

Apart from Akshaya, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like WIN WIN, Karunya, Pournami, Nirmal, Karunya Plus and Sthree Sakthi.

The turnover of Kerala State Lottery in 2015-16 was Rs 5445 crore. According to Kerala Budget document 2020-21, this will be raised to Rs 12000 crore in 2019-20.

The target for 2020-21 is Rs 15000 crore.

"Comprehensive software update of Lottery Department will be implemented this financial year. A mechanism in which authenticity of Lottery ticket can be verified by the public is about to come," the finance minister said.

