Sikkim Lottery Live: Dear Morning Results Out. Dear Wednesday, Labhlaxmi Draw Soon

Sikkim state lottery today live: Sikkim Lottery result is available at sikkimlotteries.com.

Dear Morning result: Sikkim Lotteries has released the Dear Cherished Morning lottery results today. The Dear Wednesday and Labhlaxmi lottery results will be released later in the day. This Sikkim state lottery's Dear Cherished Morning scheme carries a first prize of Rs 1 crore and this Sikkim morning lottery result has been awarded to ticket number 72K 49271. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount, according to a lottery result document released by Sikkim Lotteries, a state government enterprises. The Sikkim Lotteries' results have been released on the official portal of the state lottery at sikkimlotteries.com.

The Dear Wednesday and Labhlaxmi lottery results will be released after 4.00 pm in the evening.

Second prize of Rs 9,000 of Dear Cherished Morning scheme has been awarded to 10 different tickets; 00666, 20580, 25000, 32209, 34192, 51056, 54001, 59074, 65618 and 66072.

Sikkim Lotteries sold Dear Cherished Morning tickets for Rs 6.

Apart from Dear Cherished Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs morning schemes like Dear Love Morning, Dear Treasure Morning, Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Respect Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

The consolation prize has been awarded to ticket number 49271 (remaining all serials).

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear results: Direct link

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear lotteries drawn today

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished Morning results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check Sikkim Lotteries results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sikkim Lotteries, at sikkimlotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the PDF link given on the homepage

Step 3: On the next page open, check your Sikkim Lottery morning results

In a related development, Kerala government released the Sthree Sakthi lottery results yesterday.

The draw for today's Akshaya lottery results was held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

