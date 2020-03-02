Sikkim Dear Morning, Dear Luck Monday, Labhlaxmi Lottery Results Out

Sikkim Lottery today live: Sikkim Lotteries results released @ sikkimlotteries.com

Dear Morning result: Sikkim Lotteries has released the Dear Respect Morning, Dear Luck Monday and Labhlaxmi lottery results today (March 2, 2020). This Sikkim state lottery's Dear Respect Morning scheme carries a first prize of Rs 1 crore and it has been awarded to ticket number 96A 98644. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount, according to a lottery result document released by Sikkim Lotteries, a state government enterprises.

The first prize of Dear Luck Monday draw (Rs 1 crore) has been awarded to ticket number 85L 26651.

The Sikkim Lotteries' results have been released on the official portal of the state lottery at sikkimlotteries.com.

Second prize of Rs 9,000 of Dear Respect Morning scheme has been awarded to 10 different tickets; 18518, 49378, 54156, 58754, 59559, 69715, 77059, 78212, 90861 and 92715.

Sikkim Lotteries sold these tickets were for Rs 6.

Apart from Dear Respect Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs schemes like Dear Love Morning, Dear Treasure Morning, Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Cherished Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Respect Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

The consolation prize has been awarded to ticket number 98644 (remaining all serials).

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Respect Morning results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check Sikkim Lotteries results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sikkim Lotteries, at sikkimlotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the PDF link given on the homepage

Step 3: On the next page open, check your Sikkim Lottery morning results

In a related development, Kerala government released the Pournami lottery results yesterday.

The draw for today's WIN WIN lottery results was held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

