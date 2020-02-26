Sikkim's Dear Cherished Morning Lottery Result Published. Details Here

Dear Cherished Morning results have been released at sikkimlotteries.com.

Dear Morning result: Sikkim Lotteries has released the Dear Cherished Morning lottery results today (February 26, 2020). The first prize of Rs 1 crore of Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished Morning lottery result has been awarded to ticket number 90H 48250. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount, according to a lottery result document by Sikkim lotteries, a state government enterprises, released on the official website. The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the next (afternoon) draw will be available at 3.45 pm on the official portal. The Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished Morning results have been released on the official portal of the state lottery at sikkimlotteries.com.

Second prize of Rs 9,000 of this lottery scheme has been awarded to 10 different tickets; 1106, 1240 2599, 5737, 5799, 5981, 7498, 8300, 9475 and 9834.

Sikkim Lotteries sold these tickets were for Rs 6.

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Respect Morning lottery results yesterday.

Apart from Dear Cherished Morning and Dear Love Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs schemes like Dear Treasure Morning, Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Respect Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

The consolation prize has been awarded to ticket number 48250 (remaining all serials).

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished Morning lottery drawn today

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished Morning results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sikkim Lotteries, at sikkimlotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the PDF link given on the homepage

Step 3: On the next page open, check your Sikkim Lottery morning results

In a related development, Kerala government released the Sthree Sakthi lottery results yesterday.

The draw for today's Akshaya lottery results will held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Click here for more news on Lottery Results