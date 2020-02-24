Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Respect Morning Result Released. Details Here

Dear Morning result: Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Respect Morning results released at sikkimlotteries.com.

Dear Morning result: Sikkim Lotteries has released the Dear Respect Morning lottery results today (February 24, 2020). The first prize of Rs 1 crore of Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Respect Morning lottery result has been awarded to ticket number 96G 26622. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount, according to a lottery result document by Sikkim lotteries, a state government enterprises, released on the official website. The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the next (afternoon) draw will be available at 3.45 pm on the official portal. The Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Respect Morning results have been released on the official portal of the state lottery at sikkimlotteries.com.

Sikkim Lotteries sold these tickets were for Rs 6.

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Love Morning lottery results yesterday.

Apart from Dear Respect Morning and Dear Love Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs schemes like Dear Treasure Morning, Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Admire Morning, Dear Cherished Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Respect Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

The consolation prize has been awarded to ticket number 26622 (remaining all serials).

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Respect Morning lottery drawn today

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Respect Morning results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sikkim Lotteries, at sikkimlotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the PDF link given on the homepage

Step 3: On the next page open, check your Sikkim Lottery morning results

In a related development, Kerala government released the Pournami lottery results yesterday.

The draw for today's WIN WIN lottery results will held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Click here for more news on Lottery Results