Sikkim Lotteries' Rs 1 Crore Dear Cherished Morning Result Released

Sikkim Lotteries Dear Cherished Morning results available at sikkimlotteries.com.

Dear Morning result: Sikkim Lotteries, a state government lottery enterprises, has released the Dear Cherished Morning lottery results today (February 19, 2020). The first prize of Rs 1 crore of Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished Morning lottery result has been awarded to ticket number 71K 88211. This 1 crore prize is including super prize amount, according to the Sikkim lottery result document released on the official website of the state lotteries. The Sikkim Lottery live broadcast for the afternoon draw will be available at 3.45 pm on the official portal. The Sikkim Lotteries released the Dear Cherished Morning results on the official portal of the state lottery at sikkimlotteries.com.

Dear Cherished Morning results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your Dear Cherished Morning results from the offiical portal:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Sikkim Lotteries at sikkimlotteries.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PDF link given there

Step 3: On next page open, check your Dear Cherished Morning results.

Sikkim Lotteries sold these tickets were for Rs 6.

Sikkim State Lotteries released the Dear Admire Morning lottery results yesterday and Dear Respect Morning lottery results day before.

The first prize of Rs 1 crore of Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Admire Morning lottery result has been awarded to ticket number 90C 38818.

The first prize of Rs 1 crore of this week's Dear Respect Morning lottery result has been awarded to ticket number 87H 28291.

The first prize of Rs 1 crore of last Dear Love Morning lottery result has been awarded to ticket number 67H 27268.

Apart from Dear Cherished Morning, Sikkim Lotteries runs schemes like Dear Love Morning, Dear Treasure Morning, Dear Valuable Morning, Dear Respect Morning, Dear Admire Morning and Dear Precious Morning.

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished Morning lottery also carries a consolation prize of Rs 1000.

The consolation prize has been awarded to ticket number 88211 (remaining all serials).

Sikkim Lotteries' Dear Cherished lottery drawn today

(Visit the official portal given above and click on the PDF file link given on the homepage to access the Sikkim lottery results)

In a related development, Kerala government released the Sthree Sakthi lottery results yesterday.

The draw for today's Akshaya lottery results will held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

