Kerala Lottery Result For WIN WIN Draw Today. First Prize Is Rs 65 Lakh

WIN WIN lottery result will be released on the official portal of Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com

WIN WIN lottery result: Kerala government's Lottery Department will conduct the draw for the WIN WIN Lottery results today. The Kerala lottery result for the WIN WIN lottery, a weekly scheme run by the state lotteries, will be released on the official portal at keralalotteries.com. The draw for today's Kerala lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The results are expected to be released online after 4.30 pm today. The WIN WIN lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 6,500,000 or Rs 65 lakh and last week, the first prize was awarded to ticket number WN 684973, which was sold at Kollam district. A second prize of Rs 1,000,000 or Rs 10 lakh was drawn to ticket number WN 292990 sold at Kannur district.

The turnover of Kerala State Lottery in 2015-16 was Rs 5445 crore. According to Kerala Budget document 2020-21, this will be raised to Rs 12000 crore in 2019-20.

The target for 2020-21 is Rs 15000 crore.

"Comprehensive software update of Lottery Department will be implemented this financial year. A mechanism in which authenticity of Lottery ticket can be verified by the public is about to come," the finance minister said.

WIN WIN lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' WIN WIN Lottery results:

Step one: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step two: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step three: On next page click on the WIN WIN lottery results link

Step four: Check for your number on the next page open

According to the official Kerala Lotteries result statement, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

WIN WIN lottery also has a third prize of Rs 1 lakh which will be awarded to 12 tickets sold across the state.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, this lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Next WIN WIN lottery draw will be held on March 2, 2020, according to a statement released by the Kerala Lotteries last week.

Apart from WIN WIN, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, Pournami, Nirmal, Karunya Plus and Akshaya.

