Rs 1 Crore Karunya Lottery Result Of Kerala Lotteries Today. Direct Link Here

Kerala Lottery result: Todays Karunya lottery result will be released at keralalotteries.com.

Karunya lottery result: Kerala government will conduct the draw for the Karunya Lottery results today. The Karunya Lottery result after the draw will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The draw for today's Kerala lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The results are expected to be released online after 4.30 pm today. The Karunya lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 10,000,000 or Rs 1 crore and last week, the first prize was awarded to ticket number KD 254683. The winning ticket was sold at Malappuram Thrissur.

The Karunya lottery, state's biggest weekly lottery, has a second second prize of Rs 10 lakh and it was awarded to ticket number KG 589338, which was also sold at Thrissur district.

Yesterday, Kerala Lotteries released the Nirmal lottery results.

Day before yesterday, Kerala Lottery released the Karunya Plus Lottery results.

Karunya lottery results: Direct link

Check the Karunya lottery results from the direct link provided here:

Karunya lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

The turnover of Kerala State Lottery in 2015-16 was Rs 5445 crore. According to Kerala Budget document 2020-21, this will be raised to Rs 12000 crore in 2019-20.

The target for 2020-21 is Rs 15000 crore.

"Comprehensive software update of Lottery Department will be implemented this financial year. A mechanism in which authenticity of Lottery ticket can be verified by the public is about to come," the finance minister said.

Karunya lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Karunya Lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Karunya lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

According to the official Kerala Lotteries result statement, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Karunya lottery also has a third prize of Rs 1 lakh which will be awarded to 12 tickets sold across the state.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, this lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Next Karunya lottery draw will be held on February 29, 2020, according to a statement released by the Kerala Lotteries last week.

Apart from Karunya, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Nirmal, Karunya Plus and Akshaya.

