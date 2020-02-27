Rs 70 Lakh Kerala Lottery Result For Karunay Plus Scheme Soon

Karunya Plus Lottery result will be available at keralalotteries.com.

Karunya Plus lottery result: Kerala government will announce the Karunya Plus Lottery results today. The Karunya Plus Lottery result will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The draw for today's lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The Karunya Plus Lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000 or Rs 70 lakh and last week, the first prize was awarded to ticket number PW 592252 which was sold at Kannur district.

The second prize (of Rs 5 lakh) was awarded to ticket number PW 217795 sold at Kottayam district.

Yesterday, Kerala Lotteries released the Akshaya lottery results and the first prize of Rs 60 Lakh was awarded ticket number AR 287605 which was sold at Thrissur district.

Day before yesterday, Kerala Lottery released the Sthree Sakthi Lottery results/

According to the official Kerala Lotteries result statement, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Karunya Plus lottery also has a third prize of Rs 1 lakh.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, this lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Next Karunya Plus lottery draw will be held on February 27, 2020, according to a statement released by the Kerala Lotteries last week.

Apart from Karunya Plus, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like Sthree Sakthi, Win-Win, Pournami, Karunya, Nirmal Weekly Lottery and Akshaya.

