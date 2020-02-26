Kerala's Akshaya Lottery Result For Rs 60 Lakh Today

Akshaya lottery result will be published at keralalotteries.com.

Akshaya lottery result: Kerala government will publish the Rs 60 lakh (first prize) Akshaya Lottery results today. The Akshaya lottery result will be released on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries at keralalotteries.com. The draw for today's lottery will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala State Lotteries, which has set a target ₹15000 crore business for 2020-21 financial year, released the Sthree Sakthi lottery results yesterday.

Last week, the first prize of Akshaya lottery's Rs 6,000,000 or Rs 60 lakh was awarded to ticket number AJ 382415 which was sold at Thrissur district.

Yesterday, Kerala government released the Sthree Sakthi lottery results.

Day before yesterday, Kerala Lotteries released the WIN WIN lottery results.

According to the official Kerala Lotteries result statement, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Akshaya lottery also carries a second prize of Rs 5 lakh and 12 third prizes of Rs 1 Lakh.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, this lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Next Akshaya lottery draw will be held on February 26, 2020, a statement from the Kerala Lotteries said last week.

Akshaya lottery results: How to check

Kerala lottery result: Akshaya lottery results will be released today at keralalotteries.com.

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Akshaya Lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Akshaya lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Apart from Sthree Sakth, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like WIN WIN, Pournami, Nirmal, Karunya Plus, Karunya and Akshaya.

The turnover of Kerala State Lottery in 2015-16 was ₹5445 crore. According to Kerala Budget document 2020-21, this will be raised to ₹12000 crore in 2019-20.

"Comprehensive software update of Lottery Department will be implemented this financial year. A mechanism in which authenticity of Lottery ticket can be verified by the public is about to come," the finance minister said in his budget speech.

