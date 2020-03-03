Kerala Lotteries' Result For Rs 70 Lakh Sthree Sakthi Lottery Today. Details Here

Sthree Sakthi lottery result of Kerala Lotteries will be published at keralalotteries.com after the draw.

Sthree Sakthi lottery result: Kerala Lotteries, a Kerala government enterprises working under the finance ministry, will conduct the draw for the Sthree Sakthi Lottery today. The Kerala lottery result for the Sthree Sakthi lottery, a weekly scheme, will be published on the official portal at keralalotteries.com after the draw. The draw for today's Kerala lottery results will be held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The Sthree Sakthi lottery scheme carries a first prize of Rs 7,000,000 or Rs 70 lakh and, last week, the first prize was awarded to ticket number SY 533585, which was sold at Thrissur district. A second prize of Rs 500,000 or Rs 5 lakh was drawn to ticket number SN 881697, which was also sold at Thrissur district.

The Kerala lottery results are expected to be released online by 4.30 pm in the evening.

Yesterday, Kerala Lotteries released the WIN WIN lottery results.

Day before yesterday, Kerala Lottery released the Pournami lottery results.

Sthree Sakthi lottery results: Direct link

Check the Sthree Sakthi lottery results from the direct link provided here:

Sthree Sakthi lottery result direct link

You will find a result link (a pdf file) here and may check your results there.

Sthree Sakthi lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Sthree Sakthi Lottery results:

Step one: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step two: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step three: On next page click on the Sthree Sakthi lottery results link

Step four: Check for your number on the next page open

According to the official Kerala Lotteries result statement, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, this lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Next Sthree Sakthi lottery draw will be held on March 3, 2020, according to a statement released by the Kerala Lotteries last week.

Apart from Sthree Sakthi, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like WIN WIN, Karunya, Pournami, Nirmal, Karunya Plus and Akshaya.

The turnover of Kerala State Lottery in 2015-16 was Rs 5445 crore. According to Kerala Budget document 2020-21, this will be raised to Rs 12000 crore in 2019-20.

The target for 2020-21 is Rs 15000 crore.

"Comprehensive software update of Lottery Department will be implemented this financial year. A mechanism in which authenticity of Lottery ticket can be verified by the public is about to come," the finance minister said.

Click here for more news on Lottery Results

