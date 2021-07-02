Kerala Lottery Result: Karunya Plus Result Soon. Details Here

Kerala lottery result: Karunya Plus lottery results will be released online at keralalotteries.com.

Karunya Plus result: The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will release the Karunya Plus lottery result for KN 367 tickets today. The Kerala lottery result for KN 367 tickets will be released for the draw which was earlier scheduled to be held on May 6. The lottery activities of Kerala State Lotteries were postponed in the state due to the lockdown restrictions enforced in the state from May amidst the second wave of Covid pandemic. The Karunya Plus lottery results will be released online at keralalotteries.com today evening.

The Kerala lottery results will be available online after 4.30 pm.

Kerala State Lotteries released the lottery results of draws for Akshaya and Sthree Sakthi weekly lotteries in recent days after the resumption of lottery operations.

On July 6, the Kerala State Lotteries will hold the draw for Nirmal lottery, which was earlier scheduled for May 7

The Directorate will release the Kerala lottery result chart with the details of the prize winners.

The Karunya lottery result carries a first prize of Rs 80 lakh and a second prize of Rs 10 lakh.

The first and second prizes of the Karunya lottery results will be awarded to one ticket each from various series including PN, PO, PP, PR, PS, PT, PY, PV, PW, PX, PY and PZ.

Karunya Plus lottery result also carries a third prize of Rs 12 lakh which will be awarded to 12 different tickets.

The Karunya Plus lottery tickets, which are published by the Director, Kerala State Lotteries, are sold for Rs 40 across the state by recognised agencies and individuals.

According to reports, the Kerala State Lotteries gives a commission of Rs 6 to the sellers per every sold ticket.

The draw for Karunya Plus lottery results will be held at Thiruvananthapuram. The draw will start at 3.00 pm today afternoon.

Kerala lottery result direct link

Kerala lottery results for Karunya Plus draw will be released online on this direct link:

Kerala lottery result: Direct link

A Karunya Plus lottery result link will be released online after 4.30 pm today on the link given above.

Kerala lottery result: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Karunya Plus lottery result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the Kerala lottery results' link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page open, click on the Karunya Plus lottery result link

Step 4: Check your Karunya Plus lottery result from next page open

