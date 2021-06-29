Kerala Lottery Result: Akshaya Lottery Result Released; Check Here

Kerala Lotteries released the Akshaya lottery results online at keralalotteries.com

Kerala lottery result: Kerala Lotteries has released the Akshaya lottery result (for AK 496 ticket) today. This Akshaya lottery result was earlier scheduled to be published on May 5. The Kerala Directorate of Lotteries had postponed the draw due to the lockdown announced in the state. This Akshaya lottery AK 496 ticket carries a first prize of Rs 70 lakh and a second prize of Rs 5 lakh. The live draw for Kerala Lotteries' Akshaya Lottery result was held at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lotteries, an establishment working under the Kerala Finance department, released the Akshaya lottery results online at keralalotteries.com, the official portal of state lotteries.

Kerala State Lotteries released the Sthree Sakthi lottery results on Friday, which was also postponed earlier due to the lockdown. This week, the state lotteries will also release one more results; Karunya Plus on July 2.

The Kerala Lotteries also run weekly lotteries like WIN WIN, Nirmal, Sthree Sakthi, Karunya, Pournami and Karunya Plus apart from the bumper schemes.

The daily lotteries are sold for first prizes ranging from Rs 65 lakh to 1 crore.

The Kerala State Lotteries will release the Onam bumper results soon.

Kerala lottery result: Direct link

Kerala lottery results for Akshaya draw can be accessed online on this direct link:

Kerala lottery result direct link

A Karunya Plus lottery result link will be released online after 4.30 pm today on the link given above.

Kerala lottery result: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your Akshaya lottery result:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala State Lotteries at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the Kerala lottery results' link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page open, click on the Akshaya lottery result link

Step 4: Check your Akshaya lottery result from next page open

