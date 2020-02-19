Kerala Lottery Result For Rs 60 Lakh Akshaya Scheme Today

Akshaya lottery result will be available on the official portal of Kerala Lotteries @ keralalotteries.com

Akshaya lottery result: Lottery department of Kerala government will announce the Akshaya lottery results today. The Akshaya lottery result will be available on the official portal of the Kerala Lotteries, a state government enterprises, at keralalotteries.com. The draw for today's lottery results will be conducted at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction, Thiruvananthapuram. This weekly lottery carries a first prize of Rs 6,000,000 or Rs 60 lakh and last week, the first prize was drawn to ticket number AS 103302 which was sold at Idukki district.

This lottery also carries a second prize of Rs 500,000 or Rs 5 lakh and a third prize of Rs 100,000 or Rs 1 Lakh.

Akshaya lottery results: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download Kerala Lotteries' Akshaya Lottery results:

Step 1: Visit the official portal of Kerala Lotteries, at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on the "Results" link provided on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the Akshaya lottery results link

Step 4: Check for your number on the next page open

Apart from Akshaya, Kerala Lotteries run draws for other state-run lotteries like WIN WIN, Pournami, Karunya, Nirmal, Karunya Plus, Sthree Sakthi and Akshaya.

Yesterday, Kerala government released the Sthree Sakthi lottery results.

Day before yesterday, Kerala Lotteries released the WIN WIN lottery results.

According to the official Kerala Lotteries result statement, the prize winners are advised to verify the winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala Government Gazatte and surrender the winning tickets within 30 days.

Along with a consolation prize of Rs 8000, WIN WIN lottery also has various other prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100.

Next Akshaya lottery draw will be held on February 19, 2020, an official statement from the Kerala Lotteries said last week.

Click here for more news on Lottery Results