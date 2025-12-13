Left, Congress Blocs In Close Contest In Kerala Panchayat Polls, Show Trends

Counting of votes for the Kerala local body elections 2025 is underway across the state, with early trends indicating a close contest between the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

Vote counting began at 8 AM on Saturday at 244 counting centres across Kerala, amid tight security.

According to the trends on the State Election Commission website, as of 10:15 AM, the LDF leads in 353 Grama Panchayat seats, while the UDF leads in 309. The NDA is leading in 30 seats, and others are ahead in 13 seats, out of a total of 941 Grama Panchayat seats. The figures reflect a competitive race, with both major fronts closely matched in several regions.

In the District Panchayat segment, out of 14 seats, the UDF is leading in seven seats, marginally ahead of the LDF, which is leading in six seats. The NDA and others have not registered a lead in any District Panchayat seat so far.

Meanwhile, in municipalities, out of 87 seats, the UDF is leading in 48 seats, while the LDF is ahead in 30. The NDA is leading in one seat, and others in two seats. In Corporations, out of 6 seats, the DF is leading on four, the LDF in one, and the NDA in one, indicating a stronger showing by the UDF in urban local bodies.

Reacting to the trends, BJP leader Shaun George expressed confidence in the NDA's prospects. Speaking to ANI in Kottayam, he said, "We are very confident that the BJP will secure a good margin in the central Kerala belt, and we will also achieve a strong victory this time in South Kerala. People who have traditionally depended on the UDF and Kerala Congress will shift their support to the BJP this time."

With counting currently underway in several districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Mallappuram, and Kottayam, the final results are expected later in the day.

